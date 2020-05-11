Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 139.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 124,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 72,588 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 55.1% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 548,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 194,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $15.02 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.04%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.