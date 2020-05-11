iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGV opened at $254.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.41. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

