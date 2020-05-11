Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,088,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,290,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,287,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $986,000.

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43.

