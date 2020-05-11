Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 106,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 83,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 78,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter.

BSJO stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

