Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 4.94% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period.

Shares of BSAE opened at $25.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

