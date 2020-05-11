Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,073.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 89,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $53.01 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

