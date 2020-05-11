Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.42.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NTLA opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $700.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.63. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.98% and a negative return on equity of 39.91%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

