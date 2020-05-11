Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SYK opened at $192.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average of $196.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

