Insider Selling: ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Director Sells $62,483.40 in Stock

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,483.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $54.77 on Monday. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of ASGN by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

