IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in IDEX by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in IDEX by 1,531.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 130,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $154.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.37. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

