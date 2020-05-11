Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.06 ($11.70).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €9.75 ($11.34) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC set a €11.30 ($13.14) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.80 ($12.56) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

Iberdrola Company Profile

