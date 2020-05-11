HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 148.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HFC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $31.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.