HC Wainwright Trims Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Target Price to $17.00

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 165,000 shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $783,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,465,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

