Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

HMSNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Hammerson from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of HMSNF stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

