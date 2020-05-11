H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 115 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been given a SEK 115 price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 140 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a SEK 120 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 158.91.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz alerts:

Shares of STO:HM.B opened at SEK 129.20 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12-month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12-month high of SEK 245.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is SEK 129.46 and its 200 day moving average is SEK 177.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.