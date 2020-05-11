Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 3,738.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,037 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.35% of Guess? worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GES. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Guess? by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $539.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GES. TheStreet cut Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.