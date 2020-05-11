Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

