Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

NYSE:GS opened at $185.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.60.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

