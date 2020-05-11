FY2024 EPS Estimates for Opko Health Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPK)

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Opko Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Opko Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.27. Opko Health has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Opko Health by 148.1% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 33,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,245,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,739. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

