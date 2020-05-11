Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut Forum Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 29,085 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $874,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 293,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 146,219 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 4.30. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

