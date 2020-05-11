Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Fortinet by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 24.5% in the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $136.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.95. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $137.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,465. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

