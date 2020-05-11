Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,651,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,050 shares of company stock worth $9,063,422. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.31.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $213.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.16. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $251.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.