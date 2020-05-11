Forsta AP Fonden Takes $1.93 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 167,255 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1,726.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 97,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $18,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT opened at $83.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.43. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.