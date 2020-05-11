Forsta AP Fonden Takes $1.90 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. State Street Corp boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after buying an additional 1,618,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,522,000 after buying an additional 940,566 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,965,000 after buying an additional 539,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WRB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

NYSE:WRB opened at $51.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

