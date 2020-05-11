Forsta AP Fonden Takes $1.80 Million Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 240,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 127,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,972,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Western Digital by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $44.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

