Forsta AP Fonden Sells 25,200 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 155,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $74.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

