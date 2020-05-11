Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,533,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,091,000 after purchasing an additional 173,525 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $64.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,241,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.