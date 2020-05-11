Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 35,300 Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,067.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 58,534 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,137 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after buying an additional 783,926 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,147 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,855.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,195,389.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,406.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NYSE:BBY opened at $78.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.