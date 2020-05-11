Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 186,600 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 186,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

NYSE HPE opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.