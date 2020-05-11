Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 14,800 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Okta by 62.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.21.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,486 shares of company stock worth $39,369,102. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $169.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -95.16 and a beta of 0.99. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $171.64.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

