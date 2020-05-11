Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $20,588,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after buying an additional 3,191,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after buying an additional 6,171,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,881,000 after buying an additional 515,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,113,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,334,000 after buying an additional 64,736 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

