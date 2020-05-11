Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 72.1% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens raised their target price on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME opened at $84.32 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

