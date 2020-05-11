Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,560,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total transaction of $689,592.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,520 shares of company stock valued at $327,059,976. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $925.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $940.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $739.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $797.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $680.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $822.38 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $844.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.