Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $101.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.94.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.