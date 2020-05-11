Forsta AP Fonden Invests $2.06 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.41.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $117.33 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

