Forsta AP Fonden Invests $2.03 Million in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

COF stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.62. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

