Forsta AP Fonden Invests $19.39 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $19,388,000. Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

NYSE DIS opened at $109.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

