Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.86 Million in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 519.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

BG opened at $36.53 on Monday. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In related news, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $397,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Podwika bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $802,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

