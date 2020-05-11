Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.82 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $271,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,838 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

