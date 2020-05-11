Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.77 Million in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Xylem by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 239,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 74,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 308,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 109,933 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $63.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

