Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.76 Million in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In related news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,107. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY stock opened at $95.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

