Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.74 Million in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

CDW opened at $108.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

