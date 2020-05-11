Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 17,800 Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% in the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Shares of LBRDK opened at $127.11 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.