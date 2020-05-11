Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $111.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Longbow Research upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

