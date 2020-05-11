Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Shares in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,934.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $240.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.43. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.85.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

