Ford Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,569,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 472,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,990,000 after purchasing an additional 148,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $148.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

