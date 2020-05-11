First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,594,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,581,000 after buying an additional 65,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,406,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,135,000 after purchasing an additional 215,947 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 744,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 416,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

