Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Acquires 226 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.2% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 54.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $765,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $23,569,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.94. The company has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

