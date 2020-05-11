Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,582,000. Professional Planning raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Professional Planning now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter.

FCOR opened at $52.47 on Monday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $57.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.81.

