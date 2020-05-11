Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FANH. TheStreet downgraded Fanhua from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Fanhua stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.01. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Fanhua had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $145.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.86 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth $11,893,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,220,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,690,000 after acquiring an additional 137,681 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 584,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,181,000 after acquiring an additional 133,440 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

